Miss viewing art in big open museums? So do we. Luckily the tiny but industrious city of Sand City decided to convert its blank walls into an outdoor gallery. The works, which vary in style and theme, were done in the city’s first we.Art Festival, which invited the 13 muralists to paint seven highly visible walls in the city. Photographed by Parker Seibold.
