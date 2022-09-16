The annual Carmel Beach sandcastle contest happens this Saturday, Sept. 17. Come to compete or spectate—either way Carmel’s sandcastle competition proves annually to be one of the most entertaining days at the beach. Sandcastle building begins at 8am—register on the beach at the table located at 11th Avenue. Judging begins at noon. Photographed by Nic Coury.
