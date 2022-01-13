This lovely octopus portrait, in acrylic, is titled “Seven” and it was made by Saniya Majid, a newcomer to Monterey’s Youth Arts Collective. “I am a writer, poet and artist,” Majid says. “Octopus is interesting to paint. Their intelligence and strength makes them one of my favorite animals.” If you count only seven arms in the painting, you’re correct—“the last one is hiding,” the artist adds.
