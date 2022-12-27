Santa at SHARE Salinas

Santa visited the SHARE Center in Salinas, which serves unhoused families. Santa’s team of elves received donated gifts and distributed gifts to all 65 adults and 35 children in attendance. Photo provided by County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

