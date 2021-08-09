Santiago Michalek and Matthew Sievers

Gallery MAR (Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel) features the work of two painters—Santiago Michalek and Matthew Sievers—just in time for the carmania of Car Week. Together the two make up a collection called HorsePower II, and the opening reception is 5-7pm Monday, Aug. 9.

