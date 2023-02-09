Sara Ardinger and Wall-e, who is now on wet food after a urethral obstruction he experienced last year. It serves him well and he became quite big, Ardinger says. They both love BirchBark Foundation, which helped with Wall-e’s medical bill. BirchBark is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a gala in Carmel Valley tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9.
