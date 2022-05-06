Starting May 6, guests at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History will be able to view capstone works of science illustration from the 2022 graduating class of Cal State Monterey Bay’s Science Illustration Program—like this one by Maria Klos. A free opening reception happens tonight, May 6, starting at 6pm.
