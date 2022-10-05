Carmel-based sculptor Steven Whyte has a new show, Maquettes to Monuments, at the Salvador Dali Exhibition at the Monterey History and Art Association. Artifacts and photos show behind-the-scenes of seven featured monuments, including the “Women’s Column of Strength” monument in San Francisco. “This show is a tribute to [my staff] and a way to let the public see this powerful process—that somehow, we take clay and plaster, and a studio full of mess and create something,” White wrote. The show runs until Oct. 31.
