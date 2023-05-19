Seaside PD Chief Nick Borges and Valerie Castile
DANIEL DREIFUSS

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges (right) launches Lights On! with emotional, powerful remarks from Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile. His shooting death at a traffic stop prompted a Minneapolis nonprofit to launch the initiative. Seven local auto shops are participating.

