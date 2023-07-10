The Seaside Pony All Stars won the 2023 West Zone Regional Pony Championship held on Sunday, July 9 at Franich Park in Watsonville. The team is off to the Super Regionals Tournament in Ceres on Tuesday, July 11. Photo by Jessica Cedillo.
