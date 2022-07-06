"Secant" still

Monterey County gets a new electronica track, and it’s a treat to listen to, even without the eerie, beautiful, animated video—or to watch the video without the music—but ideally you’ll watch and listen together. “Secant” is a collaboration between CSUMB professors Lanier Sammons and Timothy David Orme. A still from the video is shown above; view the video and listen to the song below.

Animated music video for "secant" - a new single from Lanier Sammons

Stream or download here: https://www.laniersammons.com/bio-links

Music by Lanier Sammons https://www.laniersammons.com

Video by Timothy David Orme https://www.timothydavidorme.com/

