Monterey County gets a new electronica track, and it’s a treat to listen to, even without the eerie, beautiful, animated video—or to watch the video without the music—but ideally you’ll watch and listen together. “Secant” is a collaboration between CSUMB professors Lanier Sammons and Timothy David Orme. A still from the video is shown above; view the video and listen to the song below.
Art News
- June is Pride Month, but Monterey Peninsula Pride celebrates in July and Salinas Valley Pride in October.
- Every Saturday, a Pacific Grove art teacher holds a class for neurodivergent artists.
- Visuals June 30-July 6: Local visions and painting Mission Ranch
- Hot Picks June 30-July 6: First Fridays, an Italian festival and more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.