This weekend, a cast and crew from New Canon Theatre Company (pictured here) will take over Other Brother Beer Co.’s spacious Seaside brewery to bring you a rendition of The Taming of the Shrew. Centered on a courtship between Petruchio and a strong-willed “shrew” named Katherina, the play has drawn some criticism for its depiction of a patriarchal society. However, director Justin Gordon says, a deeper read shows Shakespeare subverting traditional gender roles. “Our immersive tavern-style interpretation leans into the broad comedy inherent in the play, while simultaneously calling to attention the power imbalance still present between genders in today’s society,” Gordon said in a statement. Go see one of New Canon’s three performances to make up your own mind about what this classic says about gender—and to see a Shakespearean classic performed in a bar.
