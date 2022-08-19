The pleasantly danceable vibes by Austin-based Americana songwriter Shakey Graves might at first glance sound simply pleasant. But Graves (the stage name for Alejandro Rose-Garcia) is a risk-taker. His sound crosses classic genre lines, and so does his look – while he got his start playing a more folksy sound and always wearing cowboy hat, he’s amped up from his lo-fi origins to get a full band and a bit more polished sound on his latest album, Can’t Wake Up. He comes to Monterey’s Golden State Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 20.
