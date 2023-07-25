Tracey Adams, along with eight other area artists, will present their paintings, drawings and sculpture displayed alongside select works by poet Jeanne D’Orge from the The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts’ private collection. Artists featured in this exhibition, titled Shared Vision, have created works that reinterpret and remix elements, themes and the palette of Jeanne D’Orge, and highlight ways that art inspires across time. The exhibit runs through Sept. 23 and is part of the “Cherry at Seventy-Five” celebrations.
