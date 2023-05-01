Sharque Starr with her signature gluten-free cinnamon roll, offered at Nece’s Gluten Free Baked Goods. Usually, traditional bakeries don’t offer both gluten-based and gluten-free options because doing so requires different sets of ingredients and raises the risk of cross-contamination. Nece’s is the only devoted gluten-free bakery in Monterey County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.