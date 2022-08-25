Once a year, painter Sheila Delimont packs up her car and drives to Santa Fe on a trip she refers to as a painting safari. “The Southwest offers both a challenge and a pleasure to paint,” she writes. “I use a bright color palette and a variety of painting tools, from palette knives to squeegees, to capture the feeling of these striking landscapes… I hope you enjoy my interpretations of its arresting summer storms and bright fall colors as well as the magic vistas of Santa Fe, Ghost Ranch and the Chama River Valley.” The resulting exhibit, Into the Southwest, is on display at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel) until Sept. 5.
