Good glidings to all. It may not match piloting a sleigh through the sky, powered by a team of reindeer that can somehow fly without wings and propulsion. But there are few, if any, outdoor activities in December that feel more festive than ice skating, even if it’s in coastal California, where the ice is machine-made. To that end, the annual ice skating rink in Monterey’s Custom House Plaza is back in full swing, and it’s a cheerful scene with kids and adults alike finding their ice-legs. The good times run through Jan. 1.
