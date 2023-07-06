Snowy Plover hatchling

This snowy plover hatched on July 5 at SPCA Monterey County after its egg was incubated for two weeks. A staffer with Point Blue Conservation Science found the plover egg at Salinas River State Beach in Moss Landing on June 22. Because plovers are a threatened species, SPCA takes the unusual step of incubating abandoned unhatched eggs.
