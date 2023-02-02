Everyone has hidden skills and talents, and King City’s Sol Treasures wants to help you find yours. To this end, the organization is offering a purpose workshop, designed to take a deep dive into your creative outlets and ideas. Find out what makes you passionate and learn to hone that ability in the future. The workshop is available for staff, students, and the community. Appropriate for all individuals age 15 years and older.
