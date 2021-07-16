Inspired by the swirling blues and greens, and emotions evoked by the Big Sur coast, lead artist and designer at Monterey Glassworks Magdalena Kelly slowly pieced together “Solace,” an installation of many glass tiles. Originally envisioned in watercolor, each piece of “Solace” was hand-cut and manipulated through multiple castings and firings. View Kelly’s piece (and her colleagues’ works) at Monterey Glassworks in Sand City.
