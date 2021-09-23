Ten years ago the Alliance on Aging opened its consignment and benefit shop, Spirals (570 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove), as a way to support the nonprofit’s many programs that help local seniors. The shop became a bright downtown presence and a popular shopping destination for both locals and returning tourists. The stars of Spirals are the volunteers (like the two pictured above), many of them having worked at the store since it opened, according to Teresa Sullivan, the nonprofit’s executive director. The Alliance is celebrating Spiral’s 10-year anniversary with a storewide 10 percent off sale and prize drawings tomorrow and Saturday, no purchase necessary. The store is open 10am-4pm.
