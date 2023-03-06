For the late artist Carole A. Pavlo, her studio was her sacred space, a place of creation and a place to pursue truth, justice, love, and a kinship between all people. Born in 1942, her beliefs were borne out of a lifetime of experience as someone who struggled with gender identification and later faced the challenges of being a woman in the workplace long before the #MeToo movement. Pavlo died last year at the age of 80 and is being celebrated through an exhibition of her work entitled Spirituality, Kinship and the Human Connection, curated by MacArthur Fellow Amalia Mesa Bains and Angelica Muro, chair of CSU Monterey Bay’s Visual and Public Art Department. You can view Pavlo’s life’s work at CSUMB‘s Visual and Public Art Gallery through March 10.
