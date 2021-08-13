This whalefish, spotted on Friday, July 30 during an expedition aboard an MBARI research vessel, is an incredibly unusual sight. In 34 years of research, this obscure deep-sea fish has been observed only 18 times. They are between 8 and 12 inches in length, and live in the ocean’s “midnight zone,” below the depth of 3,300 feet. You can also watch a video of the whalefish. Photograph by Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.
