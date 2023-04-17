“Spreckels” by Donald Neff. The artist says this oil painting was inspired by riding a bike all over Fort Ord National Monument with friends, a hobby they have been taking up for almost a year. “This painting is from one of those rides along Sandstone Ridge Road overlooking the Salinas Valley with Spreckels in the background. The farming area below the ridge is Merrill Home Ranch, started in 1916, and grows a wide variety of produce,” Neff wrote.
