This and 15 other finely textured digital photographs by Sophie Baker are now on display at Pacific Grove Art Center (pgartcenter.org). Baker is part of the Double Vision: Representing and Creating Emotion exhibit by the Monterey High School AMP Art Academy.
Featured
Art News
- The Global Cult: The Cult’s Ian Astbury has been calling California home since the late `80s.
- The Weston Collective engages local youth in its ‘Facing Seaside’ photo project.
- During Native American Heritage Month, there are multiple ways to honor and celebrate our local tribes.
- Hot Picks 11.10.22
- Visuals 11.10.22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.