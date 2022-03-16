Stephanie Langley’s collection “Deconstruct/Reconstruct” is hanging now at Pacific Grove Art Center’s Dyke Gallery (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). Langley is Palo Alto-based (where she teaches art and owns Langley Illustration), but she also keeps a studio in Monterey, since 2018. “My paintings are works that involve different media, objects, art styles, patterns, shapes and color that create compositions which give the viewer a sense of narration, a sense of experience,” Langley wrote in an artist statement.
