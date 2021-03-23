Stretch it out. The woman behind Makka Yoga is Maggie McClure, a certified yoga instructor who teaches an intimate class of eight people weekly. She promises an all-levels session of a Hatha yoga via Gchat video. Bonus: You don’t have to turn on your webcam if you don’t want to. For schedules, check her Instagram page.
Art News
- Mark your calendars, big local events are coming back -- sort of. A look ahead at what is slated for 2021.
- A new life for the Forest Theater is in sight. Carmel wants your thoughts.
- Visuals 03.18.21
- Events not to miss, this weekend and beyond.
- Movie theaters are back (some of them) starting today (at limited capacity).
- To Do 03.18.21
