It’s time to reserve a ticket for YOSAL’s winter concert. The El Sistema-inspired orchestral and early music education program, which brings together more than 200 students from Salinas and South County schools, will perform Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are free, but must be reserved by Tuesday, Dec. 6. “A youth orchestra brings families together, and there is no better way to celebrate the season and community than through the power of music,” said Executive Director Ameena Maria Khawaja. Photographed by Grace Irwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.