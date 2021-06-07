Public art helps give a community color and character. It does that even more so when it adorns the walls of places trying to improve the lives of others. Sun Street Center’s King City location (637 Broadway St.) has a new, massive, multi-wall mural that expands into the surrounding scenery of agricultural fields, punctuated by bright yellow and pink flowers, and monarch butterflies. The mural was created by students who participate in Sun Street programs and led by the Arts Council For Monterey County.
