Susann Cate Lynn painted this sea and sky scene from memory during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Remembering nature’s beauty and painting those memories kept me feeling more positive than not,” Lynn says. This painting, and more, are part of Lynn’s “Isolation Inspiration” exhibit, which is on display at the Venture Gallery in Monterey, through July 31.
