Practitioners of Tai Chi fan dance perform in Monterey in front of Colton Hall. This weekend there will be an opportunity to learn more about Tai Chi as a stress relieving technique. People can stop by to enjoy a performance, join dancing on the spot and register for free classes. It all happens from 9-11am Sunday, Aug. 22, at Custom House Plaza. Photo courtesy of Life Renewing Center in Monterey.
- William Giles’ manipulated polaroids, on display in Monterey, are an impressionistic take on photography.
- Studio Fogline wants to meld art and design to create an artistic gathering place in Carmel.
- Pacific Grove’s historic headquarters is part museum and part public records storage.
- A Marina-based photographer who changed photography talks about life and making art.
