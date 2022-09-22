Monterey might be a lot more beige than the whitewashed homes of the Greek islands, but this weekend, Custom House Plaza transforms into a miniature version of the old country. There will be plenty of Greek food on offer—think gyros, salads, baklava and loukoumades (Greek donuts)—as well as live music, dancing and plenty of smiles. Also, there will be Greek beer. The festivities kick off Friday evening at 5pm with a “taverna night” featuring Greek appetizers and drinks and dance from the Greek islands, followed by day-long celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.