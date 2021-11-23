Enjoying the outdoors need not require breaking a sweat or getting wet, or even being in nature – sometimes it can be a more intellectual exercise. That is certainly the case in downtown Monterey and nearby Lower Presidio Historic Park and Cannery Row, where visitors and locals alike can check out some of the most historic sites in the entire West Coast on a virtual, cellphone tour which regales users with the historical significance of each location.
