Take a walk on the South Bank Trail.

What if you are up for an adventure, but only a tiny one? South Bank Trail is a 1.5-mile-long, extremely accessible trail off Carmel Valley Road. It meanders along the south bank of the Carmel River and is home to a dense forest of black cottonwood, arroyo willow, box elder and Western sycamore. The path starts at Rancho San Carlos Road and it is pedestrian-, bicycle – and dog-friendly.
