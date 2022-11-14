“Plentitude of Gratitude” is an installation in the lobby of Monterey Public Library designed to celebrate gratitude and how we express it. While it is meant as an expression of thanks to the library, there are thank you notes designer and letter-writer Alyson Kuhn has received over the years. It will be on display through the end of November. A video with tips on how to write thank-you notes will be posted on the library’s YouTube channel. Created and photographed by Alyson Kuhn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.