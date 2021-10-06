Tamara Selyangina, a watercolor artist who was born in Russia and grew up in Eastern Siberia near Lake Baikal, has been living in Monterey for almost 15 years. The county’s natural beauty contributes to Selyangina’s inexhaustible excitement and enthusiasm for painting. Her work can be seen through the end of October at the Venture Gallery in Monterey.
