Name a more festive activity than decking your bike out in lights and riding around the streets of Monterey with a big group of friends—we’ll wait. The annual Critical Christmas ride invites all levels of cyclists, and all levels of merriment. It happens on Sunday, Dec. 19 starting at 6pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.