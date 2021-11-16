Fitness instructor and yoga teacher David Stickler is enthusiastic when describing the benefits of an outdoor workout. “The breath, the view – it keeps you healthier,” he says, adding to his musing on the sun glinting over the Pacific. For his students, however, the setting might not seem as serene. Stickler puts them through a strength and conditioning course Monday through Friday in the park at San Carlos Beach in Monterey. That means hefting weights, completing agility drills, working with bands, balls and ropes. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
