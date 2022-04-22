The Big Sur International Marathon is back after a two year Covid-prompted hiatus, which means ambitious runners from all over will be flooding into Monterey County to run the rugged and winding section of Highway 1 between the Big Sur Station and Rio Road. If you’re running, either the full marathon or any part of it, good luck! Photo by Brian Mack.
