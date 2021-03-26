SpectorDance has built an annual showcase with curiosity in mind: The Choreographers Showcase. This year, choreographers informally answer the questions of: what do dancers do without a live audience and without a conventional stage? Eight choreographers from a spectrum of dance disciplines perform on unconventional “stages.” The showcase happens virtually on Saturday, March 27 at 7:30pm and again on Sunday, March 28 at 3pm. Photographed by Dave Lepori.
