The CSU Monterey Bay Otter Team

The CSU Monterey Bay Otter Team was on hand to greet hundreds of students for Move-In Day on Friday, Aug. 18. The team wore bright blue shirts that read, “Welcome Home!” while helping students and their families get settled in. CSUMB student housing is expected to reach 98-percent capacity this fall, according to Jeff Cooper, director of student housing and residential life. About 3,300 students are expected to move in during the month of August. The first day of classes is Wednesday, Aug. 23. Photo by Brent Dundore-Arias.

