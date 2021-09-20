It was roughly 1985 when Glenn Mitchell, then a high school biology teacher in Coalinga, was attending a summer workshop at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. He hadn’t flown a kite since he was a kid, but he bought one, went to the beach and discovered a hobby that would become a passion. Now, he now has a kiting YouTube channel with over 1.7 million views. Photographed by Charlene Mitchell.
