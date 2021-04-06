Spice up your week with Monterey Cookhouse’s signature pineapple-jalapeño margarita. “We had it the last two years, but we weren’t doing it right,” says Marcos Cardenas, interim head bartender. “Something was missing and I knew right away.” So Cardenas came up with a version he calls a Monterey Heatwave—fresh pineapple and fresh jalapeño combine for a drink that’s a nice balance of sweet and spicy and sour.
