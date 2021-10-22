Dr. Kevin Jones (Aerodynamic Design and System Integration at the Naval Postgraduate School) presents an AquaQuad, a “hybrid mobile vehicle” for “persistent surface and underwater reconnaissance” at the Naval Postgraduate School's Sea Land Air Military Research Institute (SLAMR). Photographed by Agata Popęda.
