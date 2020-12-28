The Chavez/Padilla-Chavez family decided to create the Tolerance and Acceptance Fund after having family conversations about a neighbor’s expression of hate. The fund will support initiatives by nonprofits to foster conversations across all backgrounds, political views, races, socio-economic statuses and other labels that segregate us. Photographed by Michael Dadula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.