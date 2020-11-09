This week’s Visuals column features Monterey-based artist Felicia Acosta. As part of the Emerging Artist Alliance of Monterey, her work has been featured in various shows and pop-ups including the Lab in Carmel and the Youth Arts Collective studio in Monterey. Both her prints and her ceramics have an organic feel to them.
