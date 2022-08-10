The Pacific Grove Art Center’s Tiny Treasures exhibit and fundraiser is currently on display and underway. Over 100 pieces of art were donated by local artists this year in a range of formats: oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, printmaking, assemblage, collage, pencil, glass, ink, mixed media, photography, sculpture and textile. There is a prize drawing associated with the exhibit, available at the PGAC through Aug. 25. Tickets are $5 each, five for $20 or 15 for $40. The piece above, “Full of Love” by Peter Hiller, was among the pieces donated for the 2021 event.
