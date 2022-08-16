Urban Arts Collaborative (21 Soledad St., Suite C, Salinas, urbanartsco.org) presents Roots, East Salinas & the Universe, an exhibit of mostly black and white photography. The artists included are: Carlos Castro (from Honduras), Irma Rosales (Latinx), Beatriz Jimenez, Nancy Gutierrez (both from Michoacan, Mexico) and JC Gonzalez from Salinas. The exhibit runs until Sept. 16.
Featured
Art News
- The one-woman show 'The Testament of Mary' is a lovely treat for audiences.
- An exhibit invites viewers to see images from India -- and to receive a blessing from a Hindu elephant god.
- In a new show at the Monterey Museum of Art, artist Nancy Sevier gives lessons on musical anatomy.
- Visuals August 11-17, 2022: Local watercolors and an urban arts collaborative.
- Hot Picks, August 11-17, 2022: A research symposium, Paper Wing Theater's decadent brunch, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.