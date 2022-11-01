Holi Moli: Beginner’s Mind is an exhibit focusing on expressionism, naïve and innocent art as spiritual expressions that opened Oct. 28 at the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel. Highlighting both the artwork of children and nationally-recognized artists, the exhibit includes paintings by Sam Tchakalian, Sarah Klein, Tom Nakashima, Ken Hale, Sara Hunsaker and students from Forest Grove Elementary School in Pacific Grove, among others. On display through Nov. 26.
