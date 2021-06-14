If you’re looking for a good deal, check out Trailside Cafe & Beer Garden in Carmel Valley. Their selection is impressively varied, from local offerings to bottles from far-away countries. They also have a great happy hour (4-6pm daily), which includes tri-tip sliders for $3.
